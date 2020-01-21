Attempted murder charges laid in shooting of 2 Flin Flon men

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are charged with attempted murder after two men were shot in Flin Flon last week.

The victims, aged 24 and 52, both from Flin Flon, were shot in a home on 1st Avenue early Friday. The men remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday RCMP said arrests were made Saturday.

David Ross, 24, of Flin Flon is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and four counts of failing to comply.

Nicholas Gunville, 24, of Denare Beach, Sask., is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and four counts of failing to comply.

The investigation is ongoing, but no further arrests are expected.

