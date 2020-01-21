Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Attempted murder charges laid in shooting of 2 Flin Flon men

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 1:42 pm
Mounties conduct traffic stop which leads to drug trafficking charges in northern Saskatchewan.
Flin Flon RCMP have charged two men in connection to the shooting of two men last week. Global News

Two men are charged with attempted murder after two men were shot in Flin Flon last week.

The victims, aged 24 and 52, both from Flin Flon, were shot in a home on 1st Avenue early Friday. The men remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday RCMP said arrests were made Saturday.

READ MORE: Flin Flon cops investigating suspicious death

David Ross, 24, of Flin Flon is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and four counts of failing to comply.

Nicholas Gunville, 24, of Denare Beach, Sask., is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and four counts of failing to comply.

The investigation is ongoing, but no further arrests are expected.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPWinnipeg crimeAttempted MurderArrestedFlin FlonFlin Flon Shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.