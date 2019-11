Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Flin Flon are investigating after a body was found in the northern Manitoba city Wednesday morning.

Police said the body of a man was found in a wooded area on Flin Flon’s Princess Boulevard around 10:35 a.m.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of The Pas Forensic Identification Services.

#rcmpmb officers from Flin Flon & The Pas Forensic Identification Services investigating a possible suspicious death when they responded to report of an unresponsive male in a wooded area on Princess Blvd in Flin Flon. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

0:43 Increasing homicide rate taking a toll on officers Increasing homicide rate taking a toll on officers