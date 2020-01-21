Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of killing Guelph security guard appears in court

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 12:21 pm
Jordan Langelier made his second appearance in court on Tuesday morning.
Jordan Langelier made his second appearance in court on Tuesday morning. Facebook

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Guelph security guard made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Wearing an orange prisoner’s jumpsuit, 21-year-old Jordan Langelier appeared by video link at the Ontario Court of Justice on Wyndham Street.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of security guard at Guelph train station

Langelier was arrested on Jan. 15 at Guelph Central Station moments after 63-year-old Mario Ruffolo was attacked in an underground tunnel that connects the train platform to a parking lot.

Ruffolo, who was working for GardaWorld security services at the train station, later died in hospital from his injuries.

Langelier’s court appearance was also attended by some of his family, including his mother, aunt and godfather.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer Ranney Hintsa told reporters they declined to be interviewed.

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Guelph security guard
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Guelph security guard

Langelier remains in custody and will make his next court appearance, via video link, on Jan. 28.

READ MORE: ‘He was a great guy’: condolences pour in for Guelph murder victim, Mario Ruffolo

Guelph police say investigators are still looking for witnesses anyone with information to come forward.

The lead detective can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7202. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphSecond Degree MurderGuelph PoliceGuelph MurderGuelph Central StationJordan LangelierMario Ruffolosecurity guard killedGuelph murder victim
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.