Man accused of killing Guelph security guard appears in court

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Guelph security guard made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Wearing an orange prisoner’s jumpsuit, 21-year-old Jordan Langelier appeared by video link at the Ontario Court of Justice on Wyndham Street.

Langelier was arrested on Jan. 15 at Guelph Central Station moments after 63-year-old Mario Ruffolo was attacked in an underground tunnel that connects the train platform to a parking lot.

Ruffolo, who was working for GardaWorld security services at the train station, later died in hospital from his injuries.

Langelier’s court appearance was also attended by some of his family, including his mother, aunt and godfather.

His lawyer Ranney Hintsa told reporters they declined to be interviewed.

Langelier remains in custody and will make his next court appearance, via video link, on Jan. 28.

Guelph police say investigators are still looking for witnesses anyone with information to come forward.

The lead detective can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7202. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.