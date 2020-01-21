Menu

Police say alcohol might have contributed to fatal crash near Revelstoke

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 12:37 pm
Updated January 21, 2020 1:19 pm
Revelstoke RCMP said alcohol may have been involved in a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday evening. .
An Alberta driver is dead after being involved in two collisions on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke on Monday night.

Police said the driver’s westbound pickup truck hit a tractor trailer. Then one kilometre down the road, police say the same truck was involved in a head-on collision with a second eastbound tractor trailer.

RCMP said passing motorists stopped and tried to offer first aid. The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the commercial vehicle operator involved in the head-on collision was taken to hospital in Revelstoke with serious neck and back injuries.

The Revelstoke RCMP “alcohol may have been a factor” in the crash.

Police said the road was clear and visibility was excellent at the time of the collisions.

Police were called to the crash scene around 35 kilometres east of Revelstoke around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

The collision closed the highway for hours but it has since been reopened.

