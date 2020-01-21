Downtown Barrie snow removal to take place Tuesday and Wednesday

The city of Barrie will be removing snow in the downtown area during the overnight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.
City officials say all vehicles should be removed from metered parking by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Vehicles that aren’t removed will be ticketed and towed, officials add.
The affected areas include:
10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- Bayfield Street, from Simcoe Street to Sophia Street East
- Clapperton Street, from Dunlop Street East to McDonald Street
- Owen Street, from Dunlop Street East to McDonald Street
- Mulcaster Street, from Codrington Street to Dunlop Street East
- Chase McEachern Way
- Dunlop Street East, from Poyntz Street to Bayfield Street
- Collier Street, from Poyntz Street to Bayfield Street
- Worsley Street, from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street
- Codrington Street, from Mulcaster Street to McDonald Street
- McDonald Street, from Mulcaster Street to Sophia Street East
- Sophia Street East, from McDonald Street to Bayfield Street
10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- High Street, from Bradford Street to Park Street
- Bradford Street, from Simcoe Street to Dunlop Street West
- Toronto Street, from Lakeshore Drive to Ross Street
- Mary Street, from Simcoe Street to Sophia Street West
- Maple Avenue, from Simcoe Street to Ross Street
- Simcoe Street, from Bradford Street to Bayfield Street
- Dunlop Street West, from High Street to Bayfield Street
- Park Street, from Parkside Drive to Toronto Street
- Ross Street, from Wellington Street West to Bayfield Street
- Sophia Street West, from Toronto Street to Mary Street
Barrie officials say the snow removal operation will involve rolling road closures, which will be coordinated by local police and city staff.
