Downtown Barrie snow removal to take place Tuesday and Wednesday

The city of Barrie will be removing snow in the downtown area during the overnight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

City officials say all vehicles should be removed from metered parking by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Vehicles that aren’t removed will be ticketed and towed, officials add.

The affected areas include:

10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:

Bayfield Street, from Simcoe Street to Sophia Street East

Clapperton Street, from Dunlop Street East to McDonald Street

Owen Street, from Dunlop Street East to McDonald Street

Mulcaster Street, from Codrington Street to Dunlop Street East

Chase McEachern Way

Dunlop Street East, from Poyntz Street to Bayfield Street

Collier Street, from Poyntz Street to Bayfield Street

Worsley Street, from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street

Codrington Street, from Mulcaster Street to McDonald Street

McDonald Street, from Mulcaster Street to Sophia Street East

Sophia Street East, from McDonald Street to Bayfield Street

10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:

High Street, from Bradford Street to Park Street

Bradford Street, from Simcoe Street to Dunlop Street West

Toronto Street, from Lakeshore Drive to Ross Street

Mary Street, from Simcoe Street to Sophia Street West

Maple Avenue, from Simcoe Street to Ross Street

Simcoe Street, from Bradford Street to Bayfield Street

Dunlop Street West, from High Street to Bayfield Street

Park Street, from Parkside Drive to Toronto Street

Ross Street, from Wellington Street West to Bayfield Street

Sophia Street West, from Toronto Street to Mary Street

Barrie officials say the snow removal operation will involve rolling road closures, which will be coordinated by local police and city staff.

