All you need to know about Grand River Transit bus strike

Grand River Transit/MobilityPLUS operators, dispatchers, fleet mechanics and service attendants will officially be on strike Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. if a deal is not reached beforehand.

On Sunday, Unifor Local 4304, which represents the transit workers, announced that its members had voted against a tentative agreement and were headed for the picket lines.

In an interview with Global News on Monday, Region of Waterloo CAO Mike Murray recommended that GRT riders plan ahead in case there is a strike.

“We’ll keep people updated over the course of the day about the status of transit service tomorrow morning and whether there is going to be a strike,” he explained.

“In the meantime, transit riders probably should be making contingency plans just in case they choose to withdraw service tomorrow morning.”

In the event of a strike, service will be disrupted on conventional buses as well as Bus Plus and MobilityPLUS services, according to the region.

The region said it intends to make every effort to ensure MobilityPLUS users get to pre-scheduled dialysis trips. MobilityPLUS tickets will not expire and can be used once service resumes.

The TaxiSCRIP program and specialized transit services provided by Kiwanis Transit are unaffected by a strike.

ION LRT trains also won’t be affected, according to the region — although if there is a disruption, GRT will not be able to bring in shuttle buses.

To check on the availability of transit services, the region is asking passengers to visit http://www.grt.ca or call the GRT Information Line at 519-585-7555, or TTY at 519-585-7796.

The region has also created a page to help you plan on how to get around in the event of a strike.

It suggests carpooling, walking, cycling and taxi or ridesharing services as alternative means to get around in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

The region also suggests asking your boss about the possibility of working from home.

For those who use buses to travel from Cambridge, buses from Coach Canada (Ainslie Street), GO Transit (Cambridge Smart Centre) and Greyhound (Cambridge Centre Station) will continue to operate at regular locations in the city.

In Kitchener, all three companies will continue operations out of Charles Street Terminal.