Canada

Grand River Transit bus drivers reject contract proposal, to begin striking Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 9:16 am
Updated January 20, 2020 9:23 am
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during Wednesday's storm.
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during Wednesday's storm. Kevin Nielsen / Global News / File

Bus service in Waterloo region appears set to go out of service Tuesday after the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) employees announced that members had rejected a tentative agreement Sunday.

Unifor Local 4304 members, which include drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers at GRT, voted Sunday against a deal it had reached with the Waterloo Region on Jan. 13.

“The membership has made a very strong statement today that GRT must do better at the bargaining table,” Local 4304 Local President Tim Jewell said in a statement.

The union says it is in an immediate strike position and will walk off the job on Tuesday. If there is a strike, service will be disrupted on conventional buses as well as Bus Plus and MobilityPLUS services, the region said.

ION trains will continue to run, although if there are any service disruptions, there will be no shuttle buses.

In a statement, the region noted that it was disappointed in the union vote and said, “all bargaining was conducted in good faith.

 

Ahead of the initial agreement and in the event of a strike, the region asked bus riders to visit their website or call the GRT information line at 519-585-7555, or TTY at 519-585-7796, to check on the availability of transit services.

According to the region, “every effort will be made to provide transportation for pre-scheduled dialysis trips. MobilityPLUS customers can continue to use TaxiScrip services provided by Kiwanis Transit.”

The region has created a page to help you plan on how to get around in the event of a strike.

It suggested carpooling, walking, cycling and taxi or ridesharing services as alternative means to get around in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

The region also recommends asking your boss about the possibility of working from home.

GO Bus, Coach Canada and Greyhound will continue to offer their bus services in Kitchener and Waterloo as well.

