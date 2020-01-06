Fatal collision involving ION light rail vehicle in Waterloo remains under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a fatal collision between a pedestrian and an ION light rail vehicle (LRV) over the weekend.

Police say a 40-year-old man was walking on the tracks when he was hit by an LRV at around 4:40 a.m. north of Columbia Street West near Phillip Street in Waterloo.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are reviewing video in an attempt to determine what led the man to be on the tracks when the collision occurred.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

