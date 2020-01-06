Menu

Canada

Fatal collision involving ION light rail vehicle in Waterloo remains under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:20 am
An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview station on Friday, June 21.
An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview station on Friday, June 21. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a fatal collision between a pedestrian and an ION light rail vehicle (LRV) over the weekend.

Police say a 40-year-old man was walking on the tracks when he was hit by an LRV at around 4:40 a.m. north of Columbia Street West near Phillip Street in Waterloo.

READ MORE: 19 vehicles stolen while warming up in Waterloo Region since November — police

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are reviewing video in an attempt to determine what led the man to be on the tracks when the collision occurred.

READ MORE: 2nd victim of pizza payment machine scam in Waterloo region comes forward — police

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
