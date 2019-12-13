Menu

Crime

2nd victim of pizza payment machine scam in Waterloo region comes forward: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 11:48 am
Two victims of the pizza delivery scam have stepped forward.
Two victims of the pizza delivery scam have stepped forward. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public to be “extra vigilant” when paying for food delivery after a second reported instance of a pizza payment machine scam.

The second victim came forward a day after police reported the initial incident last month.

On Nov. 23, police say the victims ordered pizza to be delivered to their homes. In the first reported incident, police say they used an app to make to order to a home in Cambridge. They did not say what happened in the second which occurred in Kitchener.

READ MORE: Debit card stolen during pizza delivery in Waterloo region, police say

“Prior to them receiving the pizza, it gets intercepted and then the suspect then poses as the delivery driver,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

“In terms of how that’s being intercepted, I think that’s part of this still ongoing investigation as well as efforts to identify the individuals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that when the victims asked to use a payment machine, the suspect went to the car and got the machine.

READ MORE: Drugs and replica handgun seized during Kitchener traffic stop, police say

The suspect then distracted the victims and swapped out their payment cards. In the first instance, the suspect used a debit card while in the second instance, they used a Visa card.

Police are warning area residents about how to avoid being a victim of the new scam.

“Always take control of the payment transaction machine, don’t lose sight of that,” Dietrich explained. “Don’t lose sight of your debit card.”

READ MORE: Waterloo police cleared in death of suspect in Helen Schaller homicide

“Just be extra vigilant. Unfortunately, these are unforeseen circumstances, you don’t expect this to happen.

“In the future, pay online or just take extra precautions when paying in person for any food delivery.”

