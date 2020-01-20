Menu

Consumer

Calgary mom questions video baby monitor privacy after ‘spooky’ incident

By Tomasia DaSilva Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 6:00 pm
Calgary mom voices security concerns after video baby monitor incident
A Calgary mom is questioning the privacy and security of video baby monitors after she said the image of another child appeared on hers. Global’s Tomasia DaSilva reports.

A Calgary mother is questioning the privacy and security of video baby monitors after she says the image of a baby that wasn’t hers appeared on her handheld unit.

Carmen De Luca told Global News she was on her bed with her six-month-old son Declan, a micro-preemie, when the monitor went off.

“He was lying beside me sleeping and I could hear a baby crying,” De Luca said. “And then I saw the monitor light up. Then I looked at it and I was really spooked.”

De Luca said on the monitor’s screen was a different baby — in a different nursery.

She said she had no idea where the image was being transmitted from.

“It freaked me out,” she said. “I turned it off right away.”

Calgary mom worries about privacy due to monitor mix-up
Calgary mom worries about privacy due to monitor mix-up Tomasia DaSilva

Adding to the strangeness of the situation, De Luca said when it happened, the monitor’s camera was turned off in Declan’s room and she was using the handheld unit a different room. It didn’t happen when she used the mobile phone app.

De Luca reached out to Motorola, the manufacturer, which passed on her concerns to Binatone — the parent company that owns the license for Motorola Baby.

READ MORE: Many popular baby monitors lack basic security, vulnerable to hackers: Report

It confirmed to Global News it is investigating the situation. Binatone president Mert Ulusoy said in a statement that “Motorola and its partners take customer personal data security extremely seriously.”

“The communication between the camera and the parent unit is digitally encrypted so only that specific camera and that specific parent unit can communicate/transmit to each other,” the statement read.

“Before the video transmits, the unit must be able to decode the specific encryption.”

Motorola video baby monitor in question
Motorola video baby monitor in question Tomasia DaSilva

Global News also asked tech expert and University of Calgary professor Tom Keenan to look into the problem. After reviewing the model, he told us these kinds of mix-ups can happen.

“Any technology can have vulnerabilities,” Kennan added. “The manufacturers do their best, but things slip through.”

“My guess — only a guess because I haven’t been there — is they both somehow paired their devices, maybe at the same time, and [the devices] got confused,” Keenan said. “Because that can happen when technology is pairing up.”

WATCH: Wi-Fi baby monitor hacked: Parents wake up to voice threatening to kidnap their child

Binatone is now sending the family a new video baby monitor and asking for the old one back so it can be analyzed.

The De Lucas are grateful but still want some assurances, especially when it comes to privacy.

“I’m most concerned about the privacy,” the new mom said. “If we can see into their nursery, can they see into our nursery?”

