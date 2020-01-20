Saint John declares overnight parking ban for south and central peninsula

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John has declared a temporary parking ban for the south and central peninsula effective from 11 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The parking ban means there is no on-street parking allowed anywhere in the south or central peninsula areas. Any vehicle parked on the street after 11 p.m. will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s risk and expense, according to the city.

READ MORE: Saint John issues 64 tickets amid parking ban for north, east and west

Six parking lots have been cleared for use by on-street parking residents beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. The lots are located at the corner of Princess and Canterbury streets (entrance on Canterbury Street), the corner of Duke and Sydney streets, on Peters Street, on Carmarthen Street (Vineyard Church), at the corner of Charlotte and Queen streets at Key Industries (entrance on Queen Street) and on Water Street.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vehicles must be removed from all of the above parking lots by 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and by noon on weekends. Vehicles remaining in the lots after these times may be towed at the owner’s risk and expense,” the city said in a statement on Monday.

The Peel Plaza parking garage offers a $5 overnight parking rate for nights when a parking ban is declared. This rate is valid only between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following morning. Regular parking rates will be charged before and after these hours.