Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Saint John issues 64 tickets amid parking ban for north, east and west

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 10:00 am
To ensure safe and efficient snow-clearing operations, the city said parking ban enforcement will continue as the winter progresses and more bans are called.
To ensure safe and efficient snow-clearing operations, the city said parking ban enforcement will continue as the winter progresses and more bans are called. File/Global News

The City of Saint John has announced 64 tickets were issued and 36 vehicles were towed on Sunday night after it declared its first overnight parking ban this year for the north, east and west areas of the city.

The parking ban means there is no on-street parking allowed in the north, east and west areas of Saint John starting at midnight and running through to 7 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Saint John declares overnight parking ban

“Vehicles that remain parked on the street during an overnight parking ban will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense,” the city said in a media release on Monday.

To ensure safe and efficient snow-clearing operations, the city said parking ban enforcement will continue as the winter progresses and more bans are called.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vehicle owners have a responsibility to secure off-street parking and to seek information on when parking bans are declared,” the city said.

— With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowWeatherSaint JohnParking BanCity Of Saint JohnSaint John weatherSaint John snow removalSaint John Parking BanNorth-East-West Parking BanSaint John ParkingSaint John snow clearingTemporary Overnight Parking Ban
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.