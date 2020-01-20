Saint John issues 64 tickets amid parking ban for north, east and west

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John has announced 64 tickets were issued and 36 vehicles were towed on Sunday night after it declared its first overnight parking ban this year for the north, east and west areas of the city.

The parking ban means there is no on-street parking allowed in the north, east and west areas of Saint John starting at midnight and running through to 7 a.m. Monday.

“Vehicles that remain parked on the street during an overnight parking ban will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense,” the city said in a media release on Monday.

To ensure safe and efficient snow-clearing operations, the city said parking ban enforcement will continue as the winter progresses and more bans are called.

“Vehicle owners have a responsibility to secure off-street parking and to seek information on when parking bans are declared,” the city said.

— With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon