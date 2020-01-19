Saint John declares overnight parking ban

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John, N.B. has declared an overnight parking ban for Sunday evening to allow for snow removal.

The parking ban means there is no on-street parking allowed in the North, East and West areas of the city starting at midnight through to 7 a.m., on Monday.

Officials say any vehicles remaining on the street after midnight when a snow ban has been declared will be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

