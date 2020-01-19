Menu

Saint John declares overnight parking ban

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 1:45 pm
File - Saint John has declared a parking ban.
File - Saint John has declared a parking ban. Caley Ramsay, Global News

The City of Saint John, N.B. has declared an overnight parking ban for Sunday evening to allow for snow removal.

The parking ban means there is no on-street parking allowed in the North, East and West areas of the city starting at midnight through to 7 a.m., on Monday.

Officials say any vehicles remaining on the street after midnight when a snow ban has been declared will be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

