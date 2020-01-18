Heavy snowfall expected for southeastern New Brunswick on Sunday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton and Southern York County could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

“Snow will begin overnight in the west and spread eastward,” Environment Canada said in its special weather statement.

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning and afternoon before dissipating Sunday night as the storm moves eastward.

Environment Canada expects the snowfall to last the whole morning and until the evening.

