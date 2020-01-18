Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy snowfall expected for southeastern New Brunswick on Sunday: Environment Canada

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 4:36 pm
The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning and afternoon before dissipating Sunday night as the storm moves eastward.
The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning and afternoon before dissipating Sunday night as the storm moves eastward. Megan Yamoah / Global News file

Fredericton and Southern York County could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

“Snow will begin overnight in the west and spread eastward,” Environment Canada said in its special weather statement.

READ MORE: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning and afternoon before dissipating Sunday night as the storm moves eastward.

Environment Canada expects the snowfall to last the whole morning and until the evening.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickFrederictonSnowfallEnviornment CanadaSouthern York County
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.