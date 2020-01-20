Menu

Barrie man airlifted to Toronto trauma centre after getting trapped in 2-vehicle crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 12:53 pm
A Barrie man was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre following the crash.
A Barrie man was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre following the crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A Barrie man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil, Ont., Friday night, South Simcoe police say.

At 7:30 p.m., officers say they were called to the 4th Line and 10 Sideroad for a two-vehicle crash involving an eastbound Hyundai and a southbound Ford Escape.

The crash occurred when the Hyundai failed to yield to through traffic, police say.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating robbery at local Circle K

The impact trapped the 21-year-old Hyundai driver, who was freed by Innisfil firefighters and transported to a local hospital, police say.

The man was then reportedly airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

According to police, the Barrie man’s passenger was treated in hospital for minor injuries, while the Ford Escape driver was treated at the scene.

No charges have been laid, and the investigation is ongoing.

