Canada

Norfolk County OPP issue reminder after close call involving Simcoe crossing guard

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 20, 2020 7:50 am
In Ontario, failing to obey a crossing guard may result in a $180 fine along with three demerit points.
In Ontario, failing to obey a crossing guard may result in a $180 fine along with three demerit points. Getty Images / File

Norfolk County OPP are reminding drivers of the laws surrounding crossing guards following a close call in Simcoe, Ont.

Police say an SUV failed to stop last Tuesday morning as a crossing guard was helping two young children cross the roadway.

No one was hit during the incident, police say, but the near miss prompted a reminder from OPP.

In a release, Const. Ed Sanchuk reiterated the importance of obeying crossing guards.

“There might still be a child crossing the street that you cannot see. Crossing guards are there to protect our children from harm and to get them safely across the street,” said Sanchuk.

In Ontario, failing to obey a crossing guard could result in the same charge as failing to stop at a school crossing sign. This offence may lead to a fine of about $180 along with three demerit points.

