Crossing guard struck by truck while helping kids cross road in Baden: police

Send this page to someone via email

A crossing guard was hit by a pickup truck in an alleged hit-and-run in Wilmot Township on Friday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the woman was helping kids cross the street on Snyder’s Road West near Brenneman Drive in Baden at around 7:50 a.m. when she was struck.

READ MORE: Man allegedly followed young girl in Kitchener day after meeting her: police

Police she was hit by a black up truck that left the scene after the incident.

She was taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.

READ MORE: Woolwich paintball shootings did not target Mennonites, police say

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Oshawa crossing guard retires after over 30 years Oshawa crossing guard retires after over 30 years