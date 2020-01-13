Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Baden crime

Crossing guard struck by truck while helping kids cross road in Baden: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 11:36 am
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run in Wilmot Township.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run in Wilmot Township. Stock photo

A crossing guard was hit by a pickup truck in an alleged hit-and-run in Wilmot Township on Friday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the woman was helping kids cross the street on Snyder’s Road West near Brenneman Drive in Baden at around 7:50 a.m. when she was struck.

READ MORE: Man allegedly followed young girl in Kitchener day after meeting her: police

Police she was hit by a black up truck that left the scene after the incident.

She was taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.

READ MORE: Woolwich paintball shootings did not target Mennonites, police say

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Oshawa crossing guard retires after over 30 years
Oshawa crossing guard retires after over 30 years
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and RunWaterlooWaterloo crimeCrossing GuardWoolwich crimeBadenBaden crimeBaden crossing guard hit and runSnyder’s Road West WoolwichWoolwich crossing guard hit and run
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.