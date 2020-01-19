Powerful earthquake hits China’s northwestern Xinjiang region

Send this page to someone via email

A strong earthquake struck China’s far west Xinjiang region Sunday night, the government earthquake agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the region at 9:21 p.m. at a depth of 16 kilometres (10 miles). The quake’s epicentre was 56 kilometres (35 miles) from Peyzawat County and shaking was felt in the cities of Kashgar and Artux, the agency said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.0 and its depth as 11 kilometres (7 miles). The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Earthquakes occur frequently in Xinjiang, which borders central Asia.

