Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police asking for help locating alleged pharmacy robbers

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 3:22 pm
Updated January 18, 2020 3:25 pm
Edmonton police are searching for information about several suspects in relation to a series of pharmacy robberies.
Edmonton police are searching for information about several suspects in relation to a series of pharmacy robberies. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are looking for suspects in a rash of pharmacy robberies across the city over the past month.

The incidents happened at five pharmacies between Dec. 16, 2019 and Jan. 16, 2020.

Police said that in three of the incidents, a male suspect had a firearm.

READ MORE: Edmonton police respond to robbery at Southgate Centre mall; 1 suspect in custody

The suspect demanded drugs and cash in each of the robberies, and then fled the scene in a vehicle, officers said.

Police released four pictures of suspects in the incidents in hopes that someone can help identify them.

Edmonton police have released suspect photos from a series of pharmacy robberies in Edmonton.
Edmonton police have released suspect photos from a series of pharmacy robberies in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton police have released suspect photos from a series of pharmacy robberies in Edmonton.
Edmonton police have released suspect photos from a series of pharmacy robberies in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton police have released suspect photos from a series of pharmacy robberies in Edmonton.
Edmonton police have released suspect photos from a series of pharmacy robberies in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton police have released suspect photos from a series of pharmacy robberies in Edmonton.
Edmonton police have released suspect photos from a series of pharmacy robberies in Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information should call police at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymously to Crime Stoppers, either online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeEdmonton RobberyEdmonton robberiesEdmonton pharmacyEdmonton suspectEdmonton suspectsEdmonton pharmacy robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.