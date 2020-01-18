Edmonton police asking for help locating alleged pharmacy robbers

Edmonton police are looking for suspects in a rash of pharmacy robberies across the city over the past month.
The incidents happened at five pharmacies between Dec. 16, 2019 and Jan. 16, 2020.
Police said that in three of the incidents, a male suspect had a firearm.
The suspect demanded drugs and cash in each of the robberies, and then fled the scene in a vehicle, officers said.
Police released four pictures of suspects in the incidents in hopes that someone can help identify them.
Anyone with information should call police at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymously to Crime Stoppers, either online or at 1-800-222-8477.
