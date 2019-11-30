Robbery spree near Edmonton leads to police chase, stolen semi-truck driving in wrong lane

Send this page to someone via email

A series of crimes committed by a trio of people on Friday night led to a dangerous police chase on Highway 2, culminating with a stolen semi-truck driving in the wrong lane of the busy Alberta highway.

RCMP said officers were initially called to the Premium Outlet Collection Edmonton International Airport, north of Leduc, around 7:40 p.m., after a woman was assaulted and her purse stolen.

Then police were called to a robbery at a liquor store in Millet at 8:40 p.m. after two suspects entered the store with a firearm demanding money.

In both incidents, witnesses told police the suspects were described driving away in a Ford F-150. Officers were able to determine that the suspects were the same in both incidents and that the truck was a stolen vehicle.

RCMP located the suspect vehicle while en route to the Millet liquor store, and pursued it to Highway 2, south of Leduc, where police deployed a spike belt.

The truck attempted to drive with all four tires destroyed, travelling at what RCMP described as “at low speed, on only tire rims.”

The vehicle then crossed over the median into the southbound lanes and collided with a semi tractor-trailer.

After the collision, three individuals exited the vehicle and ran. Two were apprehended by police, but a third person saw that the driver of the semi involved in the collision had exited his vehicle, so the suspect got into the semi and fled the scene, according to RCMP.

Police pursued the stolen semi-truck northbound for about 25 kilometres, during which it crossed the median and drove in the wrong lane several times.

Witnesses tell Global News that RCMP were diverting traffic away from the area.

“We were on our way to Calgary. We had just left Edmonton around 9:30ish,” said Dakota Harvey on Saturday. “We were just leaving Leduc when there was a cop car blocking both lanes southbound on the QE2… We pulled up there, rolled down our window.

“[A police officer] shouted, ‘There’s a stolen semi coming northbound in the southbound lanes. Get off the highway.'”

The chase finally ended when the brakes of the truck locked, and police were able to make an arrest.

No one was injured during the chase or robbery, but the woman who was assaulted at the mall had minor injuries that didn’t require any medical treatment, said RCMP.

A multitude of charges will be laid against the two men and one woman who were involved in the incident.