B.C. government giving municipalities to lower property tax rates for small businesses

The B.C. government is planning on providing some tax relief to small businesses, non-profits and arts and culture organizations hit hard by property tax increases.

The province announced on Friday plans to introduce the interim business property tax relief legislation this spring.

The legislation will give municipalities the ability to provide property tax relief to small businesses and organizations that they identify as paying high property taxes.

“I understand people’s frustration after years of an out-of-control real estate market have left many small businesses, non-profits and arts organizations struggling with unexpectedly large tax increases,”Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson said.

“With this interim legislation, we are giving municipalities the tools they need to provide immediate property tax relief to targeted properties, for 2020, while we continue to work with stakeholders on a permanent province-wide fix.

“The old government heard concerns and did nothing — we listened and got to work on solutions for people.”

Pressure has been building on the province to act as businesses, especially in Vancouver’s busiest corridors, are forced to shut down due to rising costs.

In April, city council approved a two per cent shift of the tax burden from businesses to homeowners in an effort to reverse that trend.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has previously said he would be supportive of provincial measures to allow additional property tax relief for small businesses.

The City of Vancouver was unable to provide comment on the proposed legislation, citing the lack of concrete details ahead of the bill being drafted.

The province says the interim legislation would allow municipalities to exempt a portion of the value of a subset of commercial properties from taxation, easing the tax burden for tenants responsible for property taxes through their commercial leases.

The plan is to have the new, interim rules apply to the 2020 tax year.

Shelly Klassen, owner of Blushing Boutique on Richards Street, has told Global News her taxes have doubled in five years. She said Friday that she would welcome any additional relief.

“Definitely very excited,” she said upon hearing about the proposed legislation. “Anything is good news.”

Klassen said she would be supportive of at least a 10 per cent tax cut, saying the rising costs coupled with a spike in property crime has taken a toll.

“The whole neighbourhood has gone to hell with crime, but property taxes have still gone up, which doesn’t make sense,” she said, adding she’s hopeful municipalities take advantage of the new legislation as soon as it’s available.

“Is it happening quick enough? I’m not sure. How many small businesses are left downtown?”

Under the current assessment system, properties are valued based on “highest and best use,” which means land with a single-storey commercial building on it may be valued as if it were being used as a multi-storey residential tower.

In October, Liberal MLA Todd Stone introduced private members legislation that would enable local governments to reduce property taxes on unused airspace above current small businesses through a new commercial property sub-class.

“Many small businesses, arts groups, and non-profits — most notably in the Lower Mainland — are facing huge tax spikes on the air above their heads,” Stone said at the time.

“In some cases, organizations have seen 200 to 300 per cent increases in property tax bills.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says nearly one-third of B.C. businesses are advising against starting a small business in their community because of high property taxes.

“The current ‘tax on air’ is making it more difficult than ever for B.C. businesses to make ends meet. Unless we make a concerted effort to help local shops and cultural spaces that play vital roles in their communities, they will continue to be forced to close their doors,” said CFIB Western Economist Aaron Aerts.