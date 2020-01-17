Menu

Travel advisory issued for Hamilton and Niagara regions

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 1:41 pm
A blast of snow is expected to hit areas of Hamilton and Niagara region on Saturday night. .
A blast of snow is expected to hit areas of Hamilton and Niagara region on Saturday night. . Lisa Polewski / Global News

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for Hamilton and Niagara as a blast of rain and snow is expected to hit the regions Saturday.

A low-pressure system making its way through most of Southern Ontario overnight will spread across the Golden Horseshoe.

Saturday afternoon rain will change to snow, with 10 to 15 cm expected, along with wind gusts which will create areas of local blowing snow.

Tips for driving in the snow.
Tips for driving in the snow.

“Visibilities will be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which can make travel hazardous,” Environment Canada said in their statement.

Areas around Niagara Falls, Welland, and southern Niagara can expect the same, only with heavier wind gusts which could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour at times.

The general forecast on Saturday is calling for snow and rain with a high of 2 C. The wind chill is expected to make it feel like -14 C Saturday morning.

Flurries will continue on Sunday with a high of -3 C.

