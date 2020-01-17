State of emergency declared in St. John’s as blizzard descends on eastern N.L.

Send this page to someone via email

A state of emergency has been declared in St. John’s as blizzard conditions on eastern Newfoundland, where 40 to 75 centimetres of snow is expected.

READ MORE: Blizzard expected to hammer eastern Newfoundland with up to 70 cm of snow

The City of St. John’s issued the state of emergency Friday morning.

“All businesses are ordered to close and all vehicles are ordered off the road except emergency vehicles,” the statement from the city reads.

“Please return home until the order is lifted.” Tweet This

Blizzard and wind warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for much of the island, with the most snow expected to hit the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas.

READ MORE: Slow-moving winter storm descends on Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland

Wind and blowing snow is expected to cause whiteout conditions until Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Garbage and recycling that is usually collected on Friday has been moved to Monday.

The City of St. John’s has already asked residents to prepare emergency kits with enough supplies to last for at least three days.

With files from The Canadian Press.