Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

State of emergency declared in St. John’s as blizzard descends on eastern N.L.

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 9:19 am
Updated January 17, 2020 9:50 am
A car drives downs a snow-covered street in St. John's on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
A car drives downs a snow-covered street in St. John's on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Holly McKenzie-Sutter

A state of emergency has been declared in St. John’s as blizzard conditions on eastern Newfoundland, where 40 to 75 centimetres of snow is expected.

READ MORE: Blizzard expected to hammer eastern Newfoundland with up to 70 cm of snow

The City of St. John’s issued the state of emergency Friday morning.

“All businesses are ordered to close and all vehicles are ordered off the road except emergency vehicles,” the statement from the city reads.

“Please return home until the order is lifted.”

Tweet This

Blizzard and wind warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for much of the island, with the most snow expected to hit the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas.

READ MORE: Slow-moving winter storm descends on Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland

Wind and blowing snow is expected to cause whiteout conditions until Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Garbage and recycling that is usually collected on Friday has been moved to Monday.

The City of St. John’s has already asked residents to prepare emergency kits with enough supplies to last for at least three days.

With files from The Canadian Press. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowWeatherNewfoundlandSt. John'sAvalonBonavistaCity of St. John'sweather.Newfoundland
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.