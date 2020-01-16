Menu

Blizzard expected to hammer eastern Newfoundland with up to 70 cm of snow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 8:25 am
Updated January 16, 2020 8:26 am
A car drives downs a snow-covered street in St. John's on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
A car drives downs a snow-covered street in St. John's on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Holly McKenzie-Sutter

Residents of eastern Newfoundland are bracing for a blizzard on Friday.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for much of the region, where up to 70 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the northeastern edge of the Avalon Peninsula.

READ MORE: Slow-moving winter storm descends on Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland

The forecast says blowing snow will reduce visibility to zero in the area, as well as in Clarenville and the Bonavista Peninsula, where up to 50 centimetres of snow is possible.

Northerly wind gusts are expected to peak at 140 km/h along exposed areas of the coast.

Storm surge warnings have also been issued.

Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures
Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures

Meanwhile, wind warnings have been issued for eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, where gusts could reach 100 kilometres per hour later tonight.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
