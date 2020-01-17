‘Significant snowfall’ expected for Toronto on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto and the GTA are expected to be hit with a “significant snowfall” Saturday bringing up to 15 centimetres for some areas.

Environment Canada says residents can expect to see anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres of snow beginning Saturday morning.

“Some locations may transition over to periods of rain late Saturday. Strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h may also create areas of local blowing snow,” the weather agency’s special weather statement said.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the snow will begin just after 8 a.m. for the GTA and will intensify throughout the morning and last into the afternoon.

“This is the most snow within 24 hours that Toronto has seen since November. Drivers in the city have not had to deal with frequent winter driving conditions, so it’s important to adapt your driving habits to the conditions.”

Hull said most of the GTA will see “heavy, wet snow” which will change into light rain for some areas in the evening before tapering off.

“But temperatures will be dropping throughout the day on Sunday, turning the slushy snow to ice, so it’s important to clear whatever does fall,” Hull said.

Some lake-effect flurries are also expected to stick around throughout the day Sunday.

The snow comes after Toronto experienced frigid temperatures Friday, with a wind chill of -22 during the morning hours.

So THIS is what winter feels like…lowest temps. so far this year and the coldest it’s been in close to a month! pic.twitter.com/G9Y0UmQU7C — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) January 17, 2020