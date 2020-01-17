Menu

Sports

Knights goalie suspended for 8 games over ‘inadvertent violation of anti-doping rule’: CHL

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 17, 2020 8:50 am
Updated January 17, 2020 8:59 am
London Knights goaltender Dylan Myskiw makes a save in this undated handout photo.
London Knights goaltender Dylan Myskiw makes a save in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Matt Hiscox

The London Knights will be without 20-year-old goalie Dylan Myskiw for the next few weeks.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced Thursday that Myskiw has been suspended for eight games following a violation of the CHL drug education and anti-doping policy.

The league says a urine sample taken in December revealed “the presence of a prohibited substance found within a post-workout supplement.”

In a press release, the league says the supplement was purchased from a reliable commercial vendor and that officials don’t believe the player was aware it contained the prohibited substances.

The eight-game suspension is consistent with past violations of the league’s drug policy.

Two years ago, Jake Smith of the Windsor Spitfires received the same sentence for taking what a club official referred to as an over-the-counter sinus medication.

Story continues below advertisement

Last season, Danial Singer of the Erie Otters also received an eight-game suspension for a failed drug test after he tested positive for an “undisclosed prohibited substance.”

The CHL says both Myskiw and the London Knights organization were co-operative during the investigation.

In a statement from the team, Knights general manager Mark Hunter refers to the incident as “an unfortunate but important learning experience for Dylan, as well as the rest of our players.”

“It is unfortunate for our team to lose a player of Dylan’s caliber for 8 games but this a consequence that we accept,” said Hunter.

The Knights added that Myskiw will be eligible to return to the team on Feb. 7.

