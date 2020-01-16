Fredericton boy raising funds and awareness for Australia’s bush fires

Send this page to someone via email

Third-grader Emmet Flores lives in Fredericton but was born in Sydney, Australia.

“Emmet was our best souvenir that we got from Australia, my husband did a year of school in Sydney and while we were there, Emmet was born,” said Charlotte Flores, Emmet’s mother.

Emmet has always had a deep passion for Koalas and the land down under. When the bush fires began ravaging most of the country, Emmet’s mom says he was overcome with emotion.

“I know it’s a crisis,” said Emmet Flores.

The #AustralianBushfires have taken a massive toll on wildlife. When 8 year old Emmet Flores saw the devastating images he was inspired to start shoveling snow to raise money for the Koala Hospital in New South Wales. @koala_hospital @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/VP0bIi8oTA — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) January 16, 2020

“We had a conversation and he was just really devastated and didn’t want to really talk about it so we started talking about solutions,” said Charlotte Flores.

So Emmet took immediate action.

He started shoveling snow and scheduled a bake sale to raise money for the koala hospital in Port Macquarie, New South Wales.

Due to the fires, officials in Australia worry the Koala has moved from a vulnerable listing to being considered an endangered species in some parts of the country.

“For $40 you can adopt a Koala for a year, so he now has enough to adopt seven Koalas,” said Charlotte Flores

In addition to shoveling, Emmet has set up a crowd-sourcing page online. Emmet would like for other kids to get involved and shovel snow to raise funds and awareness for animals in Australia.

“I’m quite proud of him it just shows some initiative and it’s a neat lesson for him and others,” said Joel Flores Emmet’s dad.

The Flores family is also concerned about loved ones they influenced to move to Australia for university.

“They’re there now during these bush fires and so we’ve had direct contact and it’s something that’s been a concern for us, but they have been really encouraged to see Emmet, who they met when was just born, step up and be so passionate,” Joel Flores said.

“Moving forward, I think that we really want to look at how to preserve the habitat for koalas — a lot of these animals are going to need lifelong care,” said Charlotte Flores.

In Australia, the Federal Environment Minister established a $50 million emergency fund to address the immense loss to wildlife.

“The more money that gets raised, the more Koalas that are going to be saved,” said Emmet Flores.