Snowy weekend in store for London, southwestern Ontario: Environment Canada

More snow is on the way for the London region, say meteorologists with Environment Canada.

The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for London, Middlesex and the rest of southwestern Ontario, saying an incoming low-pressure system will bring more of the white stuff to the region beginning late Friday night.

The snowfall will spread eastward to the Golden Horseshoe Saturday morning, dumping between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

The advisory said some areas could see the snow turn over to periods of rain late Saturday, with the snow or rain turning to flurries moving into Sunday morning.

Similar special weather statements are in place across the rest of southern Ontario, and most of northern Ontario as well.

The local special weather statement comes on top of a snow squall warning for London and Middlesex, issued Thursday, that called for local snowfall amounts of between 10 to 15 centimetres along with strong winds. Those squalls are set to continue into the evening.

“Snow squalls will weaken late [Thursday] evening north of Goderich but persist into early Friday morning further south,” the warning said.

Both systems are expected to cause visibility issues on local roadways. Environment Canada is urging motorists to drive accordingly and avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve.