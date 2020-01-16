Snow squall warning issued for London and surrounding area

Send this page to someone via email

Another week, another snow squall warning for the London area.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

Snow squalls on Thursday are forecast to bring 15 to 25 centimetres of local snowfall amounts.

On top of snow squalls, Thursday’s forecast is set to pack strong winds blowing up to 60 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng added that pockets of blowing snow may cause trouble for drivers.

“You may be fine for a little bit and then suddenly you hit an area with a big burst of snow and suddenly you can’t see” Cheng said.

“That can be dangerous, especially if you’re driving in high speed.”

According to Cheng, communities north of London will get the bulk of the snow squalls before the weather pivots to the southwest.

The snow squalls are set continue into Thursday night before tapering off Friday morning.