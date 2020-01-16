Menu

Canada

Regina police officer found not guilty of assaulting prisoner

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 4:03 pm
An undated file photo of Cpl. Colin Magee. He plead guilty to one count of assault on Sept. 16, 2019. .
An undated file photo of Cpl. Colin Magee. He plead guilty to one count of assault on Sept. 16, 2019. . File / Global News

A Regina police officer with 17 years of service on the force was found not guilty of assaulting a prisoner who was being released from custody.

On Thursday, Judge Patrick Reis found that Cpl. Colin Magee did not use excessive force and that he was acting to protect himself during the incident on Sept. 26, 2018.

The decision followed a one-day trial held in mid-December at Regina provincial court.

READ MORE: Man suing 2 Regina police officers for alleged assault

Footage of the alleged altercation was played during the trial. Magee appears to trip and throw the prisoner, Lucian Gaudette, 47, to the ground after he refused to put down his pen upon Magee’s instruction.

During the trial, Magee testified he had been “a little upset.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I just had a prisoner threatened my safety,” said Magee, who told the court he had been stabbed with a pen by a prisoner three months earlier.

READ MORE: Video of boy’s assault inside Regina police station played in court

His lawyer, Aaron Fox, had argued the use of force was reasonable given the perceived threat.

The Crown argued Gaudette didn’t have threatening intentions.

Earlier this fall, Magee pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault charge involving a teen in custody. The incident involving the teen took place on Sept. 27, 2018, one day after the exchange between Magee and Gaudette.

More to come…

—With files from Roberta Bell

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSAssualtAaron FoxRegina Provincial CourtCpl. Colin MageeLucian Gaudette
