Canada

Geneviève Guilbault, Quebec’s deputy premier, welcomes newborn son

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 4:23 pm
Geneviève Guilbault
Geneviève Guilbault has two children. Geneviève Guilbault/Twitter

Quebec’s deputy premier and public security minister has become a mother for the second time.

Geneviève Guilbault gave birth to her baby boy on Jan. 4 at the Saint-François d’Assise hospital in Quebec City. She thanked the staff for their help.

“Already 12 days since our little Christophe keeps us awake,” she wrote in a social media post on Thursday. “And, above all, fulfilled.”

READ MORE: Quebec’s public security minister apologizes for comments about firing employees

Guilbault, 37, said her family is now complete. Guilbault and her partner also have a daughter named Capucine.

The star minister of the Coalition Avenir Québec government first jumped into politics when she was expecting her first child. In October 2017, she was elected a few months before her daughter was born.

Guilbault isn’t the first woman in Quebec’s National Assembly to balance parenthood and politics while in office. Former premier Pauline Marois gave birth to her second child in 1981 — 11 days after she was first elected as an MNA under the Parti Québécois.

Quebec Premier François Legault congratulated his deputy premier on her newest addition, calling it wonderful news.

Describing Guilbault as an extraordinary mother and woman, Legault said he was looking forward to meeting her son.

“Enjoy every precious moment as a family,” he wrote.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsQuebec CityCoalition Avenir QuebecFrancois LegaultWomen in politicsGenevieve GuilbaultQuebec Public Security Minister
