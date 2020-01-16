Edmonton Oilers to hold practice, autograph session at West Edmonton Mall

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will hold an open practice and autograph session at West Edmonton Mall later this month.

Hockey fans are invited to attend the event at the mall on Jan. 27.

Open practice will be held at the Ice Palace from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. The practice is general admission and standing room only, the mall said in post on its website about the event.

After practice, several players will be available for autographs in locations throughout the mall between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Autographs will be limited to one per person, per player. Posed photo ops are not available, the mall warned.

The list of players and locations has not yet been released, but will be available before the event.

1:47 Edmonton Oilers hold autograph session at West Edmonton Mall Edmonton Oilers hold autograph session at West Edmonton Mall

There are specific rules in place when it comes to captain Connor McDavid and centre Leon Draisaitl, because of the anticipated demand for their signatures.

Only the first 400 fans lined up for McDavid and Draisaitl will be guaranteed an autograph, and saving spots will not be allowed. Once fans line up, they must remain in the line.

In addition, McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck photos provided at the table. He will be personalizing signatures, the mall said.

Anyone planning on attending the event is asked to go early. Last year, the Oilers held a similar event at the mall and people were able to start lining up at 6 a.m.