Sports

Kingston Frontenacs taking advantage of 5-game homestand in late-season playoff push

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 2:34 pm
The Kingston Frontenacs are making a late season push to make the OHL playoffs
With 29 games left in the regular season, the Kingston Frontenacs are confident they will qualify for the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

The Kingston Frontenacs are making a late-season push to qualify for the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

The black and gold are only seven points behind the Barrie Colts and Niagara Ice Dogs for the eighth and final post-season berth in the Eastern Conference standings.

“There’s still lots of hockey left to play,” said Frontenacs captain Jakob Brahaney.

READ MORE: Kingston Frontenacs ‘number one goal’ is to make OHL playoffs

The 20-year-old overage defenceman from Campbellford is playing in his fourth and final season with the Frontenacs. He says making the playoffs would give the young club some valuable experience for future success.

“We’re rebuilding for the future, so making the playoffs would be a step in the right direction,” Brahaney said.

“We’ve got 22 guys in our dressing room and every player believes we can make this push for the post-season.”

The Frontenacs (12-23-4) are in the midst of a five-game homestand and they’re coming off a couple of big wins last weekend against the Guelph Storm and Owen Sound Attack.

Brahaney said the team played extremely well, especially defensively.

“We gave up only three goals over six periods. We got superb netminding from Ryan Dugas and Christian Propp and the guys on defence really did their jobs.

READ MORE: Kingston’s Chris Clifford honoured, humbled by hometown Frontenacs

“The boys have a lot of confidence moving forward. Hopefully we can continue our winning ways this weekend and pick up some valuable points.”

On Friday the Frontenacs will host the Hamilton Bulldogs. Game time is 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Flint Firebirds stop at the Leons Centre for a 2 p.m. faceoff.

