OHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2020 10:01 pm

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Mack Guzda made 29 saves as the Owen Sound Attack beat the Barrie Colts 4-1 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Sergey Popov, Brady Lyle, Kaleb Lawrence and Matthew Philip supplied the offence for the Attack (19-16-6).

Evan Vierling scored for the Colts (16-20-3), who are on a four-game slide.

Jet Greaves kicked out 62-of-66 shots for Barrie, including 26-of-27 in the third period to keep the game close.

Owen Sound’s Mark Woolley was given a major and game misconduct for checking from behind at 19:17 of the second period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
