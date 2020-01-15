Menu

Canada

Man injured after elevator free falls briefly in downtown Toronto highrise

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 9:00 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 9:10 pm
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station.
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has been injured after an elevator inside a downtown Toronto highrise dropped by at least one floor Wednesday evening, prompting a high-level repelling rescue.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said firefighters were called to the building on Bloor Street East, near Yonge Street, before 6:45 p.m.

The representative said it’s believed a man got on the elevator on the 14th floor before the elevator went into “free fall for a short period of time.”

READ MORE: Man on mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Canada Line elevator shaft

The person in the elevator is believed to be between the fourth and 14th floors.

The spokesperson said the man reported having a leg injury but noted he told firefighters he was able to walk.

Firefighters had to repel down to get to where the man was located.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the spokesperson said the man was retrieved.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said a patient was in the process of being assessed, but they didn’t have an update on the man’s condition.

The Technical Safety Standards Association was notified.

More to come.

— With files from Alanna Rizza

