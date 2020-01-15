Man injured after elevator free falls briefly in downtown Toronto highrise

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been injured after an elevator inside a downtown Toronto highrise dropped by at least one floor Wednesday evening, prompting a high-level repelling rescue.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said firefighters were called to the building on Bloor Street East, near Yonge Street, before 6:45 p.m.

The representative said it’s believed a man got on the elevator on the 14th floor before the elevator went into “free fall for a short period of time.”

The person in the elevator is believed to be between the fourth and 14th floors.

The spokesperson said the man reported having a leg injury but noted he told firefighters he was able to walk.

Firefighters had to repel down to get to where the man was located.

A complex and challenging high angle elevator rescue completed by @Toronto_Fire crews tonight. These are unique technical rescues that require significant specialized training, equipment and expertise. Job very well done by all involved! @TPFFA @Chief3052 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) January 16, 2020

Shortly before 9 p.m., the spokesperson said the man was retrieved.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said a patient was in the process of being assessed, but they didn’t have an update on the man’s condition.

The Technical Safety Standards Association was notified.

More to come.

— With files from Alanna Rizza