Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

New Toronto restaurant accused of using racist branding

By Albert Delitala Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 7:35 pm
Torontonians question branding of incoming restaurant
A restaurant coming to Toronto is generating some major buzz online, but it's not about the Southern-inspired food.

A new Toronto restaurant is facing backlash for promotional material that some have accused of containing images and phrases that could be considered culturally inappropriate and racist.

The restaurant, Uncle Ray’s Food & Liquor, is located just south of Church and Front Street.

An image on a news release promoting the business that went viral online contains an image of a gorilla that some, including the local city councillor, Kristyn Wong-Tam, said is an old racist trope.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope they are able to re-think and do a quick pivot, apologize to the community and just make right moving forward,” she said.

Wong-Tam said residents expect more from marketers and restaurateurs operating in one of the most diverse cities in the world.

“Torontonians are fair-minded,” she said.

“They would probably not want to patronize a place that opens up with a press release that is using one of the oldest and racist tropes out there and that is clearly anti-Black.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: ‘There will be no Little Jamaica’: Toronto neighbourhood threatened by LRT construction

Author and publicist Dalton Higgins told Global News the release also used terms like “urban” and “side hustle” that bring to mind Black stereotypes.

“It was using all this sort of hip-hop slang or slanguage about having a side hustle room and ‘slinging good food’ — and it read to me like the people behind this campaign or the ad copy people are most certainly not Black,” he said.

Adam Teolis, a co-owner of the restaurant, declined to speak to Global News in person but responded by email.

He wrote, “The branding for this project was completed without enough due consideration and the result was oversight on our part. It was not intentional in any way, shape or form.”

Story continues below advertisement

The restaurant is set to open on Friday.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RacismKristyn Wong-TamToronto RestaurantsUncle Ray'snew restaurants TorontoToronto new restaurantsUncle Ray’s Toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.