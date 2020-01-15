City of Calgary announces ‘ambitious’ plan to save $74M by 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary has announced what it calls an “ambitious” plan to save millions over the next two years.

As part of the Solutions for Achieving Value and Excellence program, or SAVE, the city said it will identify at least $74 million in operational savings by 2022.

The city will work with an external consultant to do the penny pinching while “maintaining or improving service delivery.”

In a news release, the city said this money will be on top of the $143 million already saved since the start of 2019.

According to the city, the consultant will be tasked with finding a minimum of $24 million in savings by the start of 2021 and $50 million by the start of 2022.

“Our goal is to ensure every dollar is invested wisely and that we continue to deliver the high-quality services that Calgarians value at an affordable rate,” city manager David Duckworth said.

The external consultant will be hired through a Request for Proposal (RFP).

“By finding more strategic opportunities to find savings across the organization, we will be able to remain fiscally responsible and minimize the need for further across the board cuts,” Duckworth said.

The city hopes to hire the external consultant by April.

People can find out more information and updates on the program at calgary.ca/SAVE.