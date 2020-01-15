Menu

Crime

Barrie police investigating robbery at local Circle K

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 5:03 pm
The suspect is described as six-feet tall with a slim build. Police handout

Barrie police say they’re investigating a robbery that took place at a local Circle K early Wednesday.

The man, who brandished a firearm, entered the convenience store at 477 Grove St. E. at 2:25 a.m. and demanded cash, police say. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money before exiting the store and continuing across the plaza parking lot.

According to officers, fresh snow tracks suggest that the suspect ran northwest from the Circle K and likely into the nearby Eastview Park.

Officers set up an “area of containment” and were assisted by the Barrie police’s tactical support unit and the canine unit, but the police dogs were unsuccessful in tracking the suspect.

The store employee wasn’t injured during the incident, according to police, and the suspect is still at large.

The suspect is described to be six-feet tall, with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie, a balaclava covering his entire face, grey tapered track pants with two stripes on the left thigh, grey running shoes with orange on the heel and side, and grey gloves with coated fingertips.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Sgt. Don Moore of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at dmoore@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

