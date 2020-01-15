OPP investigating after truck reportedly hits parked car, flees scene in Meaford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re investigating after a truck reportedly failed to remain at the scene following a collision with a parked car in Meaford, Ont., last Friday.

At 7:47 p.m., officers say the owner of a white car parked their vehicle in the Dairy Queen parking lot at Sykes Street North.

Police were later called to the scene and began an investigation after seeing the damaged white car.

According to OPP, video evidence shows a blue Ford F150 truck backing into the white car and rolling it from its parked position onto the road.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

