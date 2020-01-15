Menu

Crime

OPP investigating after truck reportedly hits parked car, flees scene in Meaford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 1:07 pm
The suspect vehicle is pictured at the top, while a car that looks similar to the vehicle is photographed below it, OPP say.
The suspect vehicle is pictured at the top, while a car that looks similar to the vehicle is photographed below it, OPP say. Police handout

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re investigating after a truck reportedly failed to remain at the scene following a collision with a parked car in Meaford, Ont., last Friday.

At 7:47 p.m., officers say the owner of a white car parked their vehicle in the Dairy Queen parking lot at Sykes Street North.

READ MORE: Human foot found in 2017 belonged to man reported missing in 2011 — Grey County OPP

Police were later called to the scene and began an investigation after seeing the damaged white car.

According to OPP, video evidence shows a blue Ford F150 truck backing into the white car and rolling it from its parked position onto the road.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

