Port Saint John expects busier summer season following release of 2020 cruise schedule

Send this page to someone via email

Port Saint John announced Wednesday that it’s gearing up for a “best-ever” cruise season in 2020.

With over 90 vessel calls from 15 different lines, the port’s schedule is on track to break the 200,000-passenger record set in 2010.

The schedule boasts eight triple-ship days, 18 double-ship days and 11 inaugural calls.

READ MORE: Sorry, Halifax — Theodore Tugboat is enjoying its fame in Saint John

“We’re looking forward to having a record-breaking season for cruise in Saint John,” said Jim Quinn, president and CEO of Port Saint John, in a media release. “This banner year speaks to the incredible growth we’ve seen over 30 years and the strong opportunities that lie ahead.”

Port Saint John also notes the brand-new Fort La Tour historical site, which is set to open during the 2020 tourism season, will be a local attraction for tourists.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Maritime ports hosting hurricane-diverted cruise ships

“There’s no shortage of adventure or unique vendors in our region,” says Betty MacMillan, the port’s cruise development manager. “The recognition by lines of this fact is best exemplified in the growth we’re seeing.”

According to Port Saint John, residents in Saint John can expect a longer and busier summer season than usual, particularly in May and June.

The first ship of the season is scheduled for April 24, when Victory II makes her inaugural call.