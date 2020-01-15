Quebec Green Party leader officially launches bid to replace Elizabeth May

Send this page to someone via email

Alex Tyrrell is throwing his hat in the ring to become the next leader of the federal Green Party.

The leader of Quebec’s Green Party, who officially launched his campaign on Wednesday morning in Montreal, said he wants to put forth an “eco-socialist” platform.

He is hoping to succeed Elizabeth May, who stepped down in November after having led the party for 13 years. Her resignation came shortly after the Greens snagged three seats in the House of Commons — the highest number of seats ever won for the party.

Tyrrell, 32, is joining the leadership race as the provincial party he’s been in charge of since 2013 is fraught with internal tensions.

Activists have claimed Tyrrell wasn’t being transparent about the party’s finances. The Concordia University graduate has denied the allegations, calling them false and defamatory.

The Greens have a leadership convention scheduled for the fall in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

— With files from Global News’ David Lao and the Canadian Press