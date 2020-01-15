Menu

Education

Elementary teachers to hold 1-day strike Monday, includes Toronto, York and Ottawa boards

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 9:21 am
Updated January 15, 2020 9:39 am
Elementary teachers in several Ontario school boards are set to hold a one-day strike on Monday.
Elementary teachers in several Ontario school boards are set to hold a one-day strike on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has announced teachers at major school boards in Toronto, York and Ottawa will “participate in a full withdrawal of services strike” on Monday.

The boards include the Toronto District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (DECEs), the York Region District School Board and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

This is the first one-day strike for Ontario’s elementary school teachers.

“Following this full withdrawal, on January 21, the ETFO members employed by the above boards will return to their regular duties but will continue to participate in the Phase One, Two, Three and Four work-to-rule strike action,” the union said in a statement.

ETFO said its given five days notice to the Ontario government that workers in those boards will walk off the job.

They said that the strike will go ahead unless government representatives “get serious” about reaching a deal by Friday.

ETFO has said key issues are more supports for students with special needs, addressing violence in schools and preserving full-day kindergarten. Elementary teachers are also seeking higher wage increases than the government has offered.

Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the key sticking point is compensation, with the union demanding a roughly two per cent wage increase and the government offering one per cent.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) is holding its fifth one-day strike affecting 16 school boards today. Rotating strikes within public high school boards in Ontario have been going on weekly since December.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

