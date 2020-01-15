Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario’s public high school teachers hold 5th 1-day strike as contract talks stall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2020 6:08 am
Updated January 15, 2020 6:09 am
Students and parents react to strikes planned for Wednesday
WATCH ABOVE: Students and parents react to strikes planned for Wednesday. Brittany Rosen has more. (Jan. 14, 2020)

TORONTO – Schools in 16 boards across Ontario will be closed today, as the union representing public high school teachers holds another one-day strike.

It is the fifth job action in the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation’s series of rotating strikes during a contentious round of bargaining with the province.

The union, which represents 60,000 teachers and education workers, began one-day walkouts on Dec. 4 with a job action that closed schools across the province.

READ MORE: Ontario high school teachers, education workers at 16 boards to hold another 1-day strike

It has followed up with weekly rotating strikes that have closed all secondary schools and some elementary schools at the affected boards. In addition to representing high school teachers, the OSSTF represents education workers at some elementary schools.

Teachers were angered when the government announced that average high school class sizes would increase and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation. The government has since scaled back those proposals, but OSSTF president Harvey Bischof has said it’s not enough.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the key sticking point is compensation, with the union demanding a roughly two-per-cent wage increase and the government offering one per cent.

Some Ontario high school teachers walk out for 3rd Wednesday in as many weeks
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentFord governmentOntario EducationosstfWork-to-ruleontario teachersOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationOntario high school teachersOntario Teachers Strike
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.