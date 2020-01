Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say traffic on Highway 102 is severely backed up in both directions after a crash Wednesday morning.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the three-vehicle crash, police said, but traffic is being diverted at the Highway 103/Bay Road exit.

Police are asking commuters to use alternate routes in order to avoid delays.

