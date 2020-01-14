Menu

Canada

Metrolinx considers paid parking for GO Transit station lots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 12:36 pm
A GO Transit train passes a rail crossing in Toronto's east end.
A GO Transit train passes a rail crossing in Toronto's east end. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO – Ontario’s regional transit agency says it is considering charging for parking at its GO Transit station lots.

A Metrolinx spokesperson says the research is in its early stages and provided no timeline for implementing any policy that would eliminate free parking currently available.

Anne Marie Aikins says the transit agency has 77,000 parking spots across the region and that less than 10 per cent are paid reserved spots.

She says GO Transit ridership is increasing and parking is at capacity at a quarter of the agency’s stations.

The agency says that while finding parking can be difficult at some lots, building more is not economical or good for the environment.

Metrolinx says it is piloting a variety of options and continue to work with municipalities to encourage riders to use local transit, biking, walking, ride sharing and carpooling.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
