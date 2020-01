Freeland talks trade with N.L. premier after meeting Atlantic leaders

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is praising Atlantic Canada’s premiers for putting aside partisan differences and working together on common goals for the region.

After joining a meeting of the region’s premiers Monday in St. John’s, N.L., Freeland held a separate meeting with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball today.

In brief comments before the meeting at Ball’s Confederation Building office, Freeland said the co-operation among the premiers – two Liberals and two Progressive Conservatives – is an example for Canada.

Freeland said she planned to discuss interprovincial trade and NAFTA with Ball.

Before Monday’s meeting, premiers had said they planned to raise the issues of fiscal stabilization and health care for the region’s aging population.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said he also wanted to discuss how to increase immigration to Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs wanted to discuss softwood lumber tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.