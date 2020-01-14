Menu

Canada

Atlantic provinces announce initiative to review, prevent domestic homicides

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 9:15 am
Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, looks on during the Atlantic Premier's Conference in St. John's, NL on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, looks on during the Atlantic Premier's Conference in St. John's, NL on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Canada’s Atlantic premiers say they will work together to study and prevent domestic homicides against women in the region.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says the majority of domestic violence-related homicide victims in the Atlantic provinces over the last decade have been women.

The premiers say the Atlantic Domestic Homicide Review Network will share and review existing responses to such crimes across the four provinces.

It is also meant to co-ordinate research on the topic from the region’s universities.

Commenting after the premiers met Monday in St. John’s, N.L., Ball said the new network will help share information with the ultimate goal of preventing deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The details will be developed in the coming months.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.