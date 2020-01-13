Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick premier not regretting plane sale despite cancelled flights

By Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 4:38 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Cancelled commercial flights kept New Brunswick's premier from attending Monday's meeting of Atlantic premiers ??? but Blaine Higgs says he's not regretting a decision to sell the provincial government airplane.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks to reporters following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Cancelled commercial flights kept New Brunswick's premier from attending Monday's meeting of Atlantic premiers ??? but Blaine Higgs says he's not regretting a decision to sell the provincial government airplane. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Cancelled commercial flights kept New Brunswick’s premier from attending Monday’s meeting of Atlantic premiers – but Blaine Higgs says he’s not regretting a decision to sell the provincial government airplane.

Higgs says he tried to get on four different commercial flights to St. John’s, N.L., on Sunday but all were cancelled because of the weather.

READ MORE: New Brunswick receives 8 proposals to privatize cannabis sales

He says that even if the New Brunswick government still owned its own aircraft, the freezing rain and strong winds made it unsafe to fly.

The government put its King Air B-200 plane up for sale in 2013.

READ MORE: N.B. village drops lawsuit against company involved in land dispute

Higgs, who was finance minister at the time, used his budget speech that year to say selling the twin-engine plane was a way to cut costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Video conferencing allowed Higgs to take part in the meetings with his counterparts on Monday, and he says it worked very well.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickBlaine HiggsSt. John'scommercial flights
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.