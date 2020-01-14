Kingston police looking for woman accused of convenience store assault

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for a woman who allegedly berated and assaulted a Good Samaritan in the city earlier this month.

According to police, a woman and a man entered a downtown convenience store on Jan. 3 before 6 p.m. and encountered a second woman who seemed to be intoxicated.

Police say the first woman began mocking the allegedly intoxicated woman and videotaping her. This is when a third woman reportedly stepped in and told the first woman to leave the allegedly intoxicated woman alone.

According to police, the suspect then began berating the Good Samaritan, allegedly calling her names and yelling obscenities at her. When the third woman tried to escape to her vehicle, police say the suspect followed her and slammed the car door on her leg. The suspect also allegedly kicked the driver’s side door and slammed her fist on the hood of the vehicle, according to police.

When the woman tried to leave, police say the suspect blocked her way.

Eventually, the woman in the vehicle was able to leave, and police were called.

Officers say the woman in the vehicle sustained minor injuries but that the vehicle was damaged due to the suspect’s actions.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they describe as a 25- to 30-year-old Caucasian woman. She was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and boots at the time of the alleged offence, according to police.

The man she was with is described as a 25- to 30-year-old Caucasian man with a full brown beard. He was reportedly wearing a brown jacket, a black shirt with horizontal stripes and blue jeans.