Sports

MLB suspends Astros GM and manager, fines team $5M over sign-stealing probe

By Ronald Blum And Kristie Rieken The Associated Press
Posted January 13, 2020 3:05 pm
Manfred says he has broad authority for Astros discipline over alleged sign stealing
WATCH: (Nov. 2019) Manfred says he has broad authority for Astros discipline over alleged sign stealing

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

READ MORE: MLB expands Astros sign-stealing probe to include last 3 seasons

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow. The GM told Major League Baseball he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team’s actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.

